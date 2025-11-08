Delhi police solve robbery case within 48 hrs, arrest 4

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly abusing and robbing a passenger and leaving him at an abandoned place, after he boarded their car near southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amit alias Kaku (21), Pawan (22), Manish alias Churri (21), and Sonam (19), all residents of southwest Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 3, around 1.30 am, after the complainant arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. He was waiting at the Dhaula Kuan bus stand when he boarded a private car already occupied by three men and a woman.

During the journey, the woman began abusing and threatening him while the others forcibly took away his belongings, including a mobile phone and debit cards, the police said.

The accused allegedly withdrew Rs 33,000 from his bank account using the stolen card, broke his phone, and abandoned him at an isolated location, a senior police officer said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police analysed CCTV footage from NH-48, Vasant Kunj Road, and Mahipalpur areas, which helped identify a suspicious car.

Primary investigation revealed that the car was registered in the name of Lokesh Gupta, who had rented it to Amit alias Kaku. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of Amit and Manish, who disclosed the involvement of Pawan and Sonam. All four were apprehended from their residences within 48 hours of the incident.

The police recovered Rs 18,000 in cash and the car used in the offence.

Amit, a cab driver and resident of southwest Delhi’s Vijay Enclave, has a history of involvement in nine criminal cases. Sonam, a resident of the same area, had earlier been sent to an observation home for her role in four robbery cases as a juvenile, the police said. (PTI)