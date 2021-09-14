Delhi police special cell busts terror module and arrests two pakistan trained terrorists

New Delhi: Delhi police has made a great move to counter terrorism by busting a terror module and by arresting two pakistan trained terrorists on tuesday. The following Pakistan's Terror module was busted by the Delhi Police special cell.

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from the terrorists by the police in what was described as a multi-state operation.DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said a total of six people have been arrested, including the two Pakistan-trained terrorists.

Several raids have been conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as per the police sources. The Special Cell has informed that the arrested suspects were planning to carry out many targeted killings and blasts across the country.

It is being Reported that, the two suspected terrorists have been identified as Osama and Javed. They were planning to carry out several blasts across the country and also has certain terror plans for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.The press conference is to be soon addressed by the Delhi Police on the arrest.