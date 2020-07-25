Delhi Police to file a charge-sheet on JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

New Delhi: Delhi Police will file a charge-sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Saturday in a case of giving provocative speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC in Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh.

Sharjeel Imam has been accused of making aggressive speeches which led to violence outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for a speech where he allegedly threatened to cut off Assam from the rest of the country.

The police will file a charge-sheet against Sharjeel Imam at the Patiala High Court in New Delhi. Sharjeel Imam is currently lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail in Assam.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in its investigation, has found that Sharjeel Imam had made inflammatory speeches at Jamia University and in Aligarh. A probe is being conducted to find out his role in the Delhi riots case.

Recently, Sharjeel Imam was tested positive for Coronavirus. Sharjeel Imam, charged with sedition, was earlier scheduled to be taken to Delhi but for now, he has been shifted to a hospital in Guwahati for treatment. Over 44% of the 984 prisoners in the Guwahati Central Jail have tested positive for Covid-19.