Live
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels Guilty About His Role in Rajinikanth's Petta
- Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI's for over a year: Musk
- Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years
- Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day
- Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024
- Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab
- Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections
- Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles
- Jaishankar Defends India's Foreign Policy, Advocates For Strategic Intelligence And Diverse Alliances
- Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
Just In
Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.
New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.
The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 27 degrees. The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the ‘very poor’ and 'severe' category on Sunday.
In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 10 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing over 500 and PM 2.5 reached 420, while the NO2 was at 285, or poor and the CO was at 150, in moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 238, which is counted as 'poor' and PM 10 at 190, falling under 'moderate' category. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 341, and PM 10 was at 438.