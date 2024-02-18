Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 27 degrees. The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the ‘very poor’ and 'severe' category on Sunday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 10 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing over 500 and PM 2.5 reached 420, while the NO2 was at 285, or poor and the CO was at 150, in moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 238, which is counted as 'poor' and PM 10 at 190, falling under 'moderate' category. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 341, and PM 10 was at 438.