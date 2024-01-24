Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3, air quality 'severe' at some stations

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature at 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees, with the minimum at around 8 degrees.

According to the weatherman, moderate fog will persist.

Visibility recorded at Palam station stood at 700m at 7 a.m. and 500m at Safdarjung.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of 24th January) (≤200 metres):

Jammu Division: Jammu-25

Punjab: Amritsar 0 and Patilala-25;

Haryana: Hisar-50;

West Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25, Jhansi-200; East Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj-25 each, Bahraich-50," IMD posted on X.

While the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city, various stations witnessed it in the 'severe' category as well.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m. PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 391 and PM10 reached 365, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IGI Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 385, and PM10 at 397.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 437, and PM10 was at 403, both falling under the 'severe' category.