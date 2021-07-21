Delhi reports 62 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.9 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

There was marginal increase in both daily number of cases and positivity rate in comparison to Tuesday when 44 cases and a 0.7 per cent positivity rate were reported.

Meanwhile, 61 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,10,066.

With the latest deaths reported on Tuesday, Delhi's Covid death toll has risen to 25,039.

A total of 65,811 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 42,187 through RT-PCR and 23,624 through the Rapid Antigen method.

The number of active cases had dipped to 566, of which 171 were in home isolation.