Delhi services bill tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced the much-anticipated Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, terming the objections from the Opposition parties ‘political’.

Seeking permission for the introduction of the bill in the lower House, Shah said the Lok Sabha has been given the power to bring any law on Delhi, and also cited the Supreme Court's recent judgment to dismiss the objections.

"Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objections are political. Please permit me to bring this bill," the minister said amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill, which allows the Centre to retain control over the bureaucracy in Delhi and effectively overrides a May 11 Supreme Court judgment, vindicates the outrageous infringement of the powers of the Delhi government.

“The government is making graveyard of cooperative federalism. This bill takes away the power to make laws in service. The Delhi govt should have the power to make laws in services."

"It raises serious concerns about the Centre’s intention,” Chowdhury said.

Questioning the legislative competence of the bill, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran said, “The bill is against principles of federalism. If an elected government doesn’t have any administrative and bureaucratic control, then what is the purpose of having a government.” All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the bill saying it violates the theory of separation of power. Owaisi sought a division of votes on the introduction of the bill. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said no substantive motion can be brought till the no-confidence motion against the government is taken up.

Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Mishra, however, defended the bill saying the government has brought the law pursuant to the Supreme Court's judgement. “How can you challenge the legislative competence?” he asked.

Most undemocratic, says AAP

The AAP on Tuesday termed the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most "undemocratic" piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with "babucracy". Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital. The legislation, which has brought the Delhi government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lt Governor to have the final say in recommendations regarding the transfers and postings of Delhi government officials. It received Cabinet nod on July 25.

