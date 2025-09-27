Delhi to have 13 districts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a major overhaul of the city’s administrative structure, increasing the number of districts from 11 to 13. Along with the creation of two new districts, the boundaries and names of several existing ones will also be revised.

Delhi’s current districts are: New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, North-West Delhi, North-East Delhi, South-West Delhi, South-East Delhi, and Shahdara.

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining administration, strengthening departmental coordination, and ensuring quicker redressal of public grievances. Smaller districts, the government believes, will make service delivery faster and improve accountability.

For years, overlapping boundaries between departments have caused delays and confusion. Under the new plan, once the districts and boundaries are finalized, citizens will be able to approach the District Magistrate directly with complaints and get them resolved more efficiently.

As part of the restructuring, District Magistrates will be given powers similar to their counterparts in other states. Key departments-including the Delhi Jal Board, PWD, and Social Welfare-will station nodal officers at the DM offices, bringing multiple services under one roof.