Delhi to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniv with series of events

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said the government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel with a series of events highlighting his message of unity and nation-building.

Speaking at a press conference, Sood said, as part of the celebrations, 150 students from Delhi will carry water from the Yamuna river to 25 states across the country and collect water from prominent rivers over there, including the Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir.

The students will bring the collected water back to Delhi, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will perform a ‘jalabhishek’ ceremony at Sardar Patel’s statue near Parliament Street on October 31, Sood told reporters at Delhi Secretariat.

He said that the celebrations will begin with a Unity March on October 31, starting from the statue and concluding at the National War Memorial.

The march, to be led by the chief minister, will be followed by 150 similar marches between October 31 and November 25 across 10 districts of Delhi.

Various ministers, judges, Padma Shri awardees and other dignitaries will take part in these marches to spread Patel’s message of unity and national integration, he added.

To mark Delhi’s foundation day on November 1, a special programme will be organised at the Red Fort with the participation of representatives contributing the river water, Sood said.

He said all events will be conducted by students and young volunteers, with no involvement of professional artists.

Poster-making competitions will also be organised across 15 districts, and 150 selected winners will get an opportunity to visit the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, he added.