Delhi traders rejoice as govt clears GST refunds ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: In a bid to make Diwali more prosperous for the business community, the Delhi government has fast-tracked the release of GST refunds and announced major public relief measures. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that traders across the capital are being paid their GST refunds promptly, with ₹738 crore already disbursed so far. The process, she added, is ongoing and being streamlined through advanced technology to ensure quick settlements.

Gupta stated that the government’s efforts are aimed not only at supporting traders but also at spreading happiness among the general public. “We are providing significant relief on pending water bills and unauthorized water and sewer connections. Consumers are being granted a 100% waiver on payment charges and penalties. This initiative is our Diwali gift to the people of Delhi,” she said.

Highlighting the progress of the refund process, the Chief Minister informed that the government has successfully resolved GST refund cases worth ₹1,002 crore to date. Out of this, ₹738 crore has been transferred to Delhi’s traders and business establishments. The Department of Trade and Taxes, she said, has achieved a remarkable milestone that has injected new momentum into the refund mechanism.

To make the refund process faster and more transparent, the GST Department has developed an advanced IT module in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad. The system uses data analytics, automation, and instant verification to expedite refund approvals. So far, 8,259 refund applications have been processed — a record number — of which 7,409 were for claims below ₹10 lakh. The swift clearance of smaller refunds has provided a major boost to small traders and business owners across Delhi. Gupta said the government’s proactive approach has reinforced taxpayer confidence and will further stimulate business activity in the city. “With refunds being released before Diwali, cash flow in the markets will increase, energizing the overall business environment,” she noted.

Alongside these measures, the Delhi government has also extended substantial relief to residents by waiving approximately ₹11,000 crore in surcharges on water-related dues. The Chief Minister emphasized that this step was taken in the public interest and reflects the government’s commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Delhi Jal Board’s operations.