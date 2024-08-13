Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Independence Day Rehearsal: Key Road Closures And Alternate Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory for Tuesday, ahead of the dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The advisory details the closure of major roads and alternative routes for commuters during the rehearsal. Key roads will be shut down between 4 am and 11 am, with access restricted to vehicles with appropriate labels.



In light of these restrictions, the police urge the public and motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and follow instructions from traffic personnel stationed at intersections.

### Road Closures on Independence Day

The following roads will be closed: Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover (Salimgarh Bypass). Additionally, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge will be inaccessible.

### Routes to Avoid



Vehicles without parking labels should avoid routes including C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and the Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

### Bus Advisory



City buses, including DTC services, will be restricted on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road, NH-24, and NH 'T'-point from midnight Tuesday until 11 am. Buses from Ghaziabad to Delhi will be rerouted through Bhopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar to Wazirabad Road. Buses heading to Loni Border will cross the Wazirabad Bridge, while those to Ghaziabad will use the ISBT Bridge. Services terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or redirected.

Normal bus operations will resume after 11 am.

