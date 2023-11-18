Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor'

New Delhi : Air quality in the national capital continued to be "very poor" on Saturday with the overall AQI reaching 340, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

The Alipur station entered the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 385 and PM 10 at 250, in the "poor" category while the CO was at 75 and NO2 at 68, under the "satisfactory" category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe". The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 375, "very poor" category, and PM 10 at 250 (poor) while the CO reached 65 (satisfactory).

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 331 under "very poor" category while PM 10 was at 216 "poor" category. The CO was recorded at 97, under the "satisfactory" category on the weather station. The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 372 (very poor) and PM 2.5 at 288 (poor).

Air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 327 and PM 10 at 178, in the "moderate" category while the CO reached 79, in "satisfactory" category and NO2 at 28, in "good" levels.



The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 373 while PM 10 reached 305, placing both under the "very poor" category. The NO2 was at 112, "moderate" levels and CO was recorded at 85, in "satisfactory" levels.

At Sirifort, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 351 under the "very poor" category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 232, in the "poor" category while CO was at 76 in the "satisfactory" category.