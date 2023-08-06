Delhi's Environment Minister inaugurates fourth Van Mahotsav

New Delhi: Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai of Delhi inaugurated the fourth Van Mahotsav today at Polo Ground, Delhi University, representing the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Throughout the initiative, an internship portal https://internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in for adolescents interested in the environment and forest field was launched. Rai stated that the major goal of this portal is to educate today's children on the operations of the Forest and Wildlife Department. This internship program will assist youth in discovering new technologies and techniques that will boost the department's operations.

MLAs from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Rituraj Jha, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Pawan Sharma, and Rajesh Gupta, MCD deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Delhi OBC Commission chairman Jagdish Yadav, and former MLA Jitendra Singh Tomar; Paryavaran Mitras, members of RWAs, and children and teachers of Eco Clubs from various schools participated. The Kejriwal government has set a goal of planting more than 52 lakh seedlings this year. In addition, the NDMC will plant 50 lakh trees and shrubs. The department also provided free medicinal plants to all participants in the program.

The Van Mahotsav program was started by Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai by planting saplings. After that, while addressing the present people, children and teachers, he said, “a continuous decline in pollution is being recorded and there has been a considerable increase in the green area (green cover) inside Delhi. The result of this is that today the pollution level of Delhi has seen a reduction of more than 30 percent in the last 8 years. Continuing in the same vein, today we are celebrating the 4th Van Mahotsav program in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Students and teachers from various schools are present here to support the government in this commendable initiative. The following Van Mahotsav celebration will be celebrated at the Utsav Ground, Padpadganj on August 13.”

In addition he explained that the portal will also provide information regarding who can apply, how they can apply, the process of selection, domains of internship and contact details for help in availing the facility. Also one can also find information related to Online submission of application,Online tracking of application,Issue of approval of acceptance for Internship, Online submission of reports by interns,Online acceptance of report, Online issue of certificate on completion of internship and Verification of certificate(s) by future employers.”