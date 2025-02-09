Delhi's New Chief Minister To Take Oath After PM Modi's US Visit, BJP Mulls Top Contenders

The BJP's landmark victory in Delhi will see a new Chief Minister take oath after February 13, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his US visit. The party secured a decisive mandate with 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant setback, winning only 22 seats, with prominent leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing their constituencies.

Five prominent BJP leaders have emerged as potential Chief Minister candidates. Parvesh Verma, who defeated incumbent CM Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, leads the list. Other contenders include former Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, ex-state president Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP General Secretary Ashish Sood, and RSS veteran Jitendra Mahajan.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva indicated that the party's central leadership will make the final decision, leaving open the possibility of a fresh face or potentially a woman candidate for the position.

The timing of the swearing-in ceremony awaits PM Modi's return from his February 12-13 US visit, where he's scheduled to meet President Donald Trump. While a high-level meeting was held at BJP headquarters with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, discussions about the chief ministerial choice remain under wraps.