Live
- Apex Mizoram civil society body opposes handing over state's lone airport to IAF
- Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Sexual Assault, Push From Moving Train In Tamil Nadu
- Delhi's New Chief Minister To Take Oath After PM Modi's US Visit, BJP Mulls Top Contenders
- 31 Naxalites, 2 Security Personnel Killed In Major Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Food Delivery Agent Leads Armed Attack On Customer's Home After Missed Call In Delhi
- Home Guard and son found dead in Yeleru canal in Anakapalli
- Here’s what Ananya Panday is gorging on guilt free in Chennai
- North Korean leader says US causing 'conflicting structure,' vows to bolster nuclear forces
- Nuclear plants to power railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- WPL 2025: All-rounder Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz
Just In
Delhi's New Chief Minister To Take Oath After PM Modi's US Visit, BJP Mulls Top Contenders
- Following BJP's historic Delhi victory with 48 seats, swearing-in ceremony awaits PM Modi's return from US.
- Five key contenders emerge for Chief Minister post as party ends 27-year wait to govern capital.
The BJP's landmark victory in Delhi will see a new Chief Minister take oath after February 13, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his US visit. The party secured a decisive mandate with 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant setback, winning only 22 seats, with prominent leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing their constituencies.
Five prominent BJP leaders have emerged as potential Chief Minister candidates. Parvesh Verma, who defeated incumbent CM Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, leads the list. Other contenders include former Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta, ex-state president Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP General Secretary Ashish Sood, and RSS veteran Jitendra Mahajan.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva indicated that the party's central leadership will make the final decision, leaving open the possibility of a fresh face or potentially a woman candidate for the position.
The timing of the swearing-in ceremony awaits PM Modi's return from his February 12-13 US visit, where he's scheduled to meet President Donald Trump. While a high-level meeting was held at BJP headquarters with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, discussions about the chief ministerial choice remain under wraps.