Delhi's weather will remain hot for next 2-3 days: IMD

New Delhi: November has begun, and usually this month people are welcomed by cold winds and cold mornings, but this time the heat has broken all records. People drenched in sweat are in the grip of heat even amidst the lights of Diwali. The month of October also turned out to be much hotter than usual this time, which has increased the worries of the people.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is not going to be any significant change in the temperature for the next 2-3 days. There is a possibility of slight change after November 5, but till then Delhiites are not likely to get relief from the heat. In such a situation, people waiting for winter are hoping for relief soon. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal. At the same time, the minimum temperature was 18.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees above normal. The heat of the day forced people to turn on old ACs and coolers again.

According to the IMD forecast, there is little chance of relief in the weather on Saturday as well. The sky will be clear but there will be fog in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees, while the minimum temperature may remain around 19 degrees. There may be a slight drop in temperature on Sunday, but the complete departure of summer is still far away.

Along with the current weather conditions of Delhi, air pollution also remains a serious issue in the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 294 at 7:30 am on Saturday, which is at an alarming level.