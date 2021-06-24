Delta Plus fuels fears of Covid 3rd wave

New Delhi: The new strain of Delta variant coronavirus, which is also known as Delta Plus variant, has been detected in many parts of the country, becoming a major source of concern for the government. With several states lifting border restrictions and easing lockdown guidelines, the new variant only opens the possibility of a third Covid wave.

Union Health Ministry sources said that there are 21 cases of Delta Plus in Maharashtra, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Karnataka and one each in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Health professionals and experts have expressed fear that the new variant may trigger a possible third wave. While much is still under speculation, the state of Maharashtra, which has reported most of these Delta Plus cases, is already preparing for a third wave.

Delta Plus cases, still low in numbers, are emerging as many states are ending the severe lockdowns and restrictions with Covid cases on the decline after a fierce second wave in April-May.

Experts claim that the new Delta plus variant or AY.1 variant is characterised by the acquisition of K417N mutation. It is a mutation of the Delta variant that drove the second wave of coronavirus. The variant was first detected in Europe in March this year but it was brought to the notice of the public on June 13. The Union government has officially said that Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus is a 'variant of concern' (VoC), which means it is more transmissible, has a stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.



As of now, India is one of the nine countries where the Delta Plus variant has been detected. Reportedly, the variant has been detected in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. When it comes to an infectious illness, health experts are primarily concerned about the transmissibility rate. Given that many cases of Delta Plus variant have been identified in parts of India, many were concerned whether or not the new strain can dodge immunity provided by both vaccine and earlier infection.

The Union Ministry has warned the three states and has advised, "The Chief Secretaries of the states have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters, as identified by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on priority basis."





