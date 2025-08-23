Demand for NAC status grows

Bhubaneswar: The demand to accord Notified Area Council (NAC) status has intensified in Odisha following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s Independence Day announcement to create 21 new NACs in the State.

In his August 15 speech, the Chief Minister announced the formation of new NACs, after which the Housing and Urban Development Department issued draft notifications for 12 NACs across seven districts. However, as the government is yet to notify the remaining nine NACs, political outfits, citizens’ forums, and local organisations have stepped up pressure for their respective towns.

On Friday, a 12-hour bandh was called in Borigumma (Koraput) from 6 am, while a six-hour shutdown was enforced in Begunia (Khurda) from 6 am to noon. In both the places, the protesters blocked roads and national highways and forced the closure of shops and commercial establishments.

“Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced Begunia as an NAC. However, its name is missing in the new NACs announced by the BJP government. So, we are observing the bandh without affecting the emergency services,” a protester said. In Jaipatna (Kalahandi), a bandh was also observed with similar demands. The Congress supporters took out a protest march at Rajkanika in Kendrapara district, demanding NAC status for the town. They also demanded sub-division status for Aul block. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the local tehsildar.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government will announce the remaining nine NACs on local self-governance day (August 31).

In Rairakhol (Sambalpur), the Opposition BJD called a 12-hour bandh over various demands, including completion of Sambalpur–Cuttack National Highway-55, construction of a bypass and waiver of toll tax. The BJD supporters blocked NH-55, leading to disruption of traffic, while shops and business establishments remained closed.