Just In
Denied protection from ED action by HC, Kejriwal knocks SC's doors
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday knocked Supreme Court’s doors after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against "coercive action" by the Enforcement Directorate, which has issued multiple summons to him in connection with the excise policy case.
Earlier on Thursday, a division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court declined to pass any order granting interim relief to CM Kejriwal at this juncture.
Last week, the ED issued the ninth summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.
The Chief Minister had moved the high court seeking protection against 'coercive action' by the ED, claiming that there is a clear intent to arrest him and hence he won't appear before the agency.