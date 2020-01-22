Top
Dense Fog Covers Delhi Delaying Flights, Trains
Delhi was covered by a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning and as a result, air and rail traffic stood disrupted.

Delhi was covered by a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning and as a result, air and rail traffic stood disrupted. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7° celsius.

The news agency, ANI, reported that five flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi international airport. Many trains were delayed in the northern Railway division as visibility remained low. Delhi roads witnessed slow movement as fog enveloped large areas affecting visibility.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1219799541135945729?s=20

The Met department has predicted a cold spell for the national capital for the next few days. Temperature is expected to rise only in February. Delhi has seen one of the coldest winters so far, in a long time.

Airlines asked passengers to check the status of their flights citing delays on account of poor visibility.





