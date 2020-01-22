Dense Fog Covers Delhi Delaying Flights, Trains

Delhi was covered by a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday morning and as a result, air and rail traffic stood disrupted. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7° celsius.

The news agency, ANI, reported that five flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi international airport. Many trains were delayed in the northern Railway division as visibility remained low. Delhi roads witnessed slow movement as fog enveloped large areas affecting visibility.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1219799541135945729?s=20

The Met department has predicted a cold spell for the national capital for the next few days. Temperature is expected to rise only in February. Delhi has seen one of the coldest winters so far, in a long time.

Airlines asked passengers to check the status of their flights citing delays on account of poor visibility.





#TravelUpdate : Due to dense fog in Delhi, arrivals/departures from Delhi are likely to get impacted. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/EM5k6dXEYv — Vistara (@airvistara) January 22, 2020





#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 21, 2020





#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to low visibility in #Bagdogra #Bengaluru #Delhi #Lucknow and #Patna, our operations are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> e.g. for flight 6E-162 for Jan 22, send ST 162 2201 to 566772 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 22, 2020



