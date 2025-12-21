Dense Fog Disrupts Travel In Delhi: Nearly 100 Flights Cancelled, Hundreds Delayed, Trains Affected

Persistent dense fog across northern India continued to impact daily life on Sunday, significantly affecting air and rail travel in the region. Reduced visibility during the early morning hours led to major disruptions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where as many as 97 flights were cancelled, including both arrivals and departures. In addition, more than 200 flights were delayed as airlines adjusted schedules to cope with weather-related challenges.

The foggy conditions also hampered railway operations. Northern Railways reported delays in over 50 trains, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling to and from the national capital and nearby states. Authorities noted that low visibility remained the primary reason behind the disruptions.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory warning travellers that fog in several parts of northern India could result in delays or changes to flight operations at selected airports. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines through official communication channels and to plan extra time for airport travel and check-in procedures.

Despite the widespread delays, Delhi airport officials stated that overall operations remained normal, while urging passengers to verify their flight schedules with airlines or through official airport platforms to avoid last-minute confusion.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to another morning of heavy smog, further compounding travel difficulties and health concerns. Air quality levels remained alarmingly high, with the overall Air Quality Index dipping deeper into the ‘very poor’ category and several areas touching ‘severe’ levels. Thick haze blanketed large parts of the city, reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

Authorities continue to monitor weather and pollution conditions closely as foggy mornings and poor air quality persist across the region, urging travellers and residents to exercise caution and remain informed.