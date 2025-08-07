Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews development works in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga; Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday visited various development works in Beed district, an official release said.

Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Beed, is on a two-day visit to the central Maharashtra district since Wednesday.

He visited Champavati Krida Mandal, the historical Kankaleshwar temple and district hospital in Beed city, among other sites.

The renovation of Kankaleshwar temple should take place in such a way that its historical significance remains intact, he told officials.

He also interacted with people at the district sports complex.