Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Assures Swift Redressal of Public Grievances at Janata Darshan

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to addressing public grievances by assuring that every possible solution will be found for every problem of every person. He made these remarks during the Janata Darshan program organized at his camp office here on Monday.

Interacting directly with complainants from across the state, Maurya emphasized the importance of fixing accountability to ensure that public issues are resolved promptly and effectively. He directed all concerned officials to provide quick, complete, and satisfactory solutions to every complainant’s issue, stating that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

“Solutions will be found, and facilities will also be available,” he said.

“Public grievances must be resolved with urgency, and officials must act with responsibility and sensitivity, especially in cases involving harassment and illegal land occupation,” he added.

During the Janata Darshan, people from over three dozen districts presented their grievances, which ranged across issues such as land disputes, accidents, consolidation, illegal land occupation, education, health, housing allotment, encroachment removal, road construction, electricity, law and order, and harassment cases.

The Deputy Chief Minister personally interacted with each complainant, including women, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, assuring them that their problems would be resolved efficiently and without unnecessary delays. He stressed that citizens should not be forced to run from pillar to post and that a one-time resolution should be the goal.

Maurya instructed that problems should not only be addressed quickly but also in a manner that ensures the complainant does not face the same issue again. He particularly emphasized that cases involving land encroachment or illegal occupation must be handled seriously, with appropriate legal action where necessary.

In several land-related cases, he instructed the respective District Magistrates to form joint teams of Revenue and Police Department officials, visit the locations, and ensure effective and on-the-spot resolution. He also spoke directly with senior district and government officials over the phone during the event, issuing instructions and following up on various cases in real-time.

Maurya continued to highlight the government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive governance. He reiterated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is determined to maintain public trust by addressing grievances with sincerity and speed.