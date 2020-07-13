Deputy Magistrate Dies of Covid-19, First Senior Bengal Govt Officer to Succumb to Disease: Official

West Bengal: A deputy magistrate in West Bengal died due to COVID-19 on Monday, the first senior government officer to have succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

Debdutta Ray, who was posted in Chandannagar, Hooghly district, died at a private hospital in Serampore. The 33-year old was a 2010 batch WBCS (Executive) officer.

She was one of the frontline Covid warriors and was known to be looking after the welfare of migrant workers who reached Dankuni from various parts of Bengal and other states.

"The officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and was on home isolation. She was hospitalised yesterday morning after she complained of breathing problems. She died today," the official said.