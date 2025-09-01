Despite brute majority, it's funny BJP questions Sharad Pawar over Maratha quota: Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) Working President and MP, Supriya Sule, on Monday took a dig at the BJP saying that despite having a brute majority in Maharashtra and at the Centre, the ruling party is questioning former Union Minister Sharad Pawar over the Maratha reservation issue.

“I find it funny that on one hand they say the NCP(SP) is finished. They say we are a small party and when such a big movement is formed, Sharad Pawar remains at the center stage. He (Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) has 250 MLAs. It is amazing that a party with three hundred MPs is turning to Sharad Pawar," she said, taking a swipe at the BJP for repeatedly blaming NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the Maratha reservation issue.

“It is a joke that all expectations are from Sharad Pawar. The government is responsible for the agitation right now. Although the agitation is not out of hand, I humbly request the government to call an all-party meeting, discuss with everyone, if this decision is to be taken, then call the Cabinet. I request the chief minister to call a legislature session, get all this approved within 24 hours,” she stated.

Supriya Sule further stated, “For eleven-consecutive years, their government has been in power, right from local bodies to New Delhi. In 2018, Devendra Fadnavis had made a detailed demand for reservation in the Legislative Assembly and explained how reservation can be given. Today he is in power. I request the Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Ministers to implement the measures that you had mentioned in the Legislative Assembly in 2018.”

Supriya Sule was speaking to reporters a day after a group of Maratha activists gheraoed her after she was leaving Azad Maidan following her meeting with pro-Martha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who has launched an indefinite fast demanding reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota.

The Maratha activists were asking Sule why Sharad Pawar did not provide reservation to the Maratha community during his four terms as chief minister.

Sule downplayed the gherao saying, "I have a moral responsibility. I am a public representative. Therefore, I must respect everyone's feelings. If a child has any pain, it is my moral responsibility to listen to it, understand it and not just understand it but also find a way out of it. Not much happened there."

“When I went yesterday, Jarange-Patil was very tired. So he was resting. We had a brief discussion. I just asked about his health. We had a detailed discussion with the doctor. I request the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government to pay attention to the cleanliness at Azad Maidan area," Supriya Sule said.

Supriya Sule added that there was heavy rain and there was no electricity in some places and the protesters are facing inconvenience. She demanded that the administration immediately announce the list of those providing logistics to the protestors.

“If the Home department has information, please let us know. The government has failed, everyone has to take responsibility. Is the government maintaining law and order? No one from the government has gone yet, no one from the police has gone, there are unsanitary conditions, the government may not be listening but some officials are working. If Mumbaikars are being held captive, then sit down for a discussion,” she said.

Referring to NCP minister and Samata Parishad Chhagan Bhujbal’s move to call the meeting of OBC leaders, Sule said he has stepped in to get justice to the OBC community, adding that it was due to the government’s failure.