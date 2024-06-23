Devastating Fire Ravages Slum Near Jammu Railway Station

Live
A significant fire erupted in a slum near the Jammu Railway station, destroying over twenty huts. Emergency personnel quickly responded, containing the blaze before it caused any fatalities. The origin of the fire remains unknown.
A major fire swept through a slum near the Jammu Railway Station, damaging over two dozen shanties, officials said late last night. The inferno broke out in the slum, which also housed wooden hutments, in east colony at Trikuta Nagar around 6:50 pm, they reported.
Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene to control the raging flames. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, officials confirmed. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, adding to the community's anguish.
