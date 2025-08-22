Development of trans-Yamuna area is top priority: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday described the continuous development of the trans-Yamuna area as her top priority, promising that the shortage of funds will never be allowed to pose a hurdle in achieving the objective.

Speaking at Vastrika-2025, an event held at Ashok Bazaar in Gandhi Nagar, which is Asia’s largest ready-made garments market, CM Gupta said the government would allocate the required budget in line with developmental assessments, without hesitation.

The Chief Minister remarked that Delhi had lagged behind in the past 10-12 years, but now it is on the path to reclaim its leadership.

She affirmed that the city is moving ahead on a new path of development, underlining that a major objective of the Delhi Government is to restore the uninterrupted and clean flow of the Yamuna.

“To this end, improvements will be made in water and sewer pipelines, public toilets and related infrastructure,” said CM Gupta.

The event was organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers. On this occasion, the Chief Minister engaged with representatives, traders, and entrepreneurs from the textile industry, praising their contributions.

She observed that Gandhi Nagar’s garment sector is not only a major hub for apparel supply in Delhi but also across the country and assured that the Delhi Government would take all necessary measures to elevate it to the international stage.

The Chief Minister announced that the trans-Yamuna area, or Yamunapar, would now witness accelerated development with the active participation of public representatives.

She also requested East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra and Yamunapar Development Board Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely to prepare and submit detailed assessments of the region’s needs, assuring that the government would act promptly on their recommendations.

The Chief Minister also assured residents that new route mapping of DTC electric buses would commence from the trans-Yamuna, ensuring greater convenience and accessibility for commuters.

CM Gupta hailed the Gandhi Nagar Ready-Made Garments Market as a city landmark, adding that it had embodied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District One Product’.

She assured that the Delhi Government would extend full support to the garments industry, from branding Indian products and enhancing quality standards to global promotion.

The event was attended by MLA Anil Goyal and Kapil Khanna (President, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Delhi Province), and other dignitaries.