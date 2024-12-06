Devendra Fadnavis' Strong Connection to Kaleshwaram Temple, His Role in Project Development

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, shares a deep connection with the border region of Jayshankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana, especially with the renowned Kaleshwaram pilgrimage site.

He has often spoken of his admiration for the temple and has visited it multiple times to offer his prayers.

His connection with the region dates back to his days as an MLA from Nagpur before 2005, when he first visited the Kaleshwaram temple. On that occasion, he stayed the night in Sironcha and traveled to the temple by boat in the morning.

In 2016, Fadnavis participated as the chief guest in the inauguration of the Godavari Pranahita Interstate Bridge in Sironcha, recalling his earlier boat journey to Kaleshwaram before the bridge was constructed.

Fadnavis' relationship with the Kaleshwaram temple continued to grow over the years. Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), invited Fadnavis to the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project, an event which the Maharashtra CM attended. After the ceremony, he visited the temple and offered prayers at Kaleshwara-Mukteswara Swamy.

In April 2022, Fadnavis also took a life-saving Pushkara bath in Sironcha on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, seeking blessings from Kaleshwara Mukteswara. Reflecting on the importance of the site, Fadnavis believed that the Maharashtra government should also contribute to the development of Kaleshwaram.

As a result, during his tenure as Maharashtra CM between 2014 and 2019, he pledged funds for the area's development, including a promise of ₹17 crore in 2017. Unfortunately, the funds were not sanctioned due to a lack of follow-up by officials and leaders.

Fadnavis not only provided financial support but also played a key role in securing the agreement between Telangana and Maharashtra for the Kaleshwaram project. When 374 hectares of land were flooded, he ensured the Maharashtra government compensated the affected farmers as promised.

His strong personal and political ties to the Kaleshwaram temple and the region reflect his commitment to its development.