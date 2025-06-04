Devotees flock to witness Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the second day to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar at the grand Ram temple.

The three-day consecration ritual, which began on June 3 (Tuesday), is set to conclude on June 5, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar.

The ceremonial installation of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman on the first floor of the temple is being conducted in accordance with age-old Vedic traditions and customs.

Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, who is closely associated with the rituals, emphasised the spiritual significance of the occasion.

"After Shri Ram Lalla was ceremoniously enthroned in the main sanctum (Garbhagriha) on the ground floor of the temple, devotees across the country eagerly awaited the consecration of the rest of the complex, particularly the Ram Darbar on the first floor," said Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan.

“Following the proper Vedic rituals and traditional procedures of Pran Pratishtha, with utmost devotion, Lord Sita-Ram, the divine couple, are being installed, accompanied by Hanuman Ji Maharaj and Lakshman Ji.”

In addition to the Ram Darbar, six to eight other shrines within the temple complex are also being consecrated. These include idols of revered sages (Rishis), companions such as Nishadraj and Mata Shabari, and the statue of Swami Shri Tulsidas Ji Maharaj, said Sharan.

“These consecrations not only enhance the grandeur of the Shri Ram Temple but also express the spiritual consciousness awakened by the Ramayana,” Sharan added.

Security in Ayodhya has been significantly tightened. The temple has been designated a red zone, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), armoured vehicles, and three-shift surveillance teams deployed across the city to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints.

The ceremonies were preceded by a grand religious procession from the banks of the Saryu River on Monday, which drew massive crowds and set the tone for the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan also lauded the efforts of the nation’s leadership. “In the glorious history of Ayodhya’s resurgence, Yogi Ji Maharaj’s name is etched in golden letters. It is because of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj that we are witnessing and celebrating this moment. This should be seen as a defining moment in the cultural reawakening of New India.”