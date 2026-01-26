Devotees take holy dip at Chandrabhaga beach

Bhubaneswar: Thousandsof devotees on Sunday took a holy dip at Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district on the occasion of ‘Magha Saptami’. Magha Saptami is observed as the birthday of the Sun God and is held on the seventh day of ‘Magha’ month of the Hindu calendar.

The devotees waited at the beach at Konark for the sun to appear in the sky before taking the dip at a pond signifying Chandrabhaga river which does not exist anymore, after which they offered prayers. According to mythology, Lord Krishna’s son Samba was cured of leprosy by offering prayers to the Sun God at Chandrabhaga beach.

The devotees take a holy dip on the seventh day of the month of ‘Magha’ with the belief that this ritual will cleanse them of their sins and rid them of skin diseases. This year, the ritual started at 4.41 am and the sadhus were given the first opportunity to take a dip. Later, others were allowed.

Devotees also offered cooked rice and dried fish dalma to mythological demon Arkasura in whose name the Konark area has been named Arka Kshetra. The demon was slain by the Sun God. As per tradition, the devotees smash the pots in which the food is cooked before taking the dip.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, State BJP president Manmohan Samal and several other leaders also took part in the festival and offered ‘Arati’ to the Sun God. The district administration of Puri has made elaborate arrangements at Chandrabhaga beach for the festival. The Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police were present on the spot to monitor the arrangements.

Around 33 platoons of police along with six additional SP rank officers, 20 DSPs, 45 inspectors, 125 sub-inspectors and 160 other junior officers were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, Puri SP Prateek Singh said.

The entire area wasunder CCTV surveillance for proper crowd management, he said, adding that proper lighting and traffic arrangements were made. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and lifeguards were also engaged near the beach to prevent any untoward incident, the SP added. On the occasion of Magha Saptami, a ‘mela’ (fair) was also organised at Khandagiri hills in Bhubaneswar.

A large number of monks and followers of various Hindu religious sects from across the country have assembled here for a week-long religious and cultural event.