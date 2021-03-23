DGCA has Extended the ban on International Flights till 30th April 2021

New Delhi: In view of Corona's growing case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has again extended the duration of the ban on international flight operations to 30 April 2021 on Tuesday. However, depending on the severity of the case, international flights may be permitted on selected routes by the competent authority.

International flights to India were banned from March 25 last year to prevent the spread of Corona. But special international flights have been flying under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020. Apart from these, flights are also being operated under selective air bubble agreement with select countries from July.

In view of the new strains of Corona coming from abroad, a decision has been taken to ban the flights. More than 700 people in the country have been hit by the new strain of Corona.