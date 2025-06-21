DGCA orders removal of three Air India officials over crew rostering lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday, June 21, 2025, instructed Air India to remove three officials from all roles related to crew rostering, citing a “systemic failure” in flight crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability.

According to sources and a DGCA order reviewed by The Hindu, internal disciplinary proceedings have been mandated against the officials, including a top executive from the airline’s Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC)—the nerve centre managing flight operations and crew assignments.

The regulator uncovered “multiple violations” involving the scheduling of crew members despite non-compliance with licensing, mandatory rest periods, and recency norms. These lapses came to light during a recent audit following Air India’s switch to a new crew scheduling software in May 2024.

One of the key figures named is the Divisional Vice President of IOCC. The department, which falls under the airline’s Operations division, plays a critical role in ensuring that flights operate safely and in accordance with regulations.

Air India has acknowledged the DGCA’s directive and confirmed the implementation of the order. In the interim, the airline’s Chief Operations Officer will assume direct oversight of the IOCC. “Air India is committed to total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” a spokesperson said.

The DGCA has issued a stern warning, stating that any future crew scheduling violations could lead to severe penalties, including suspension of licenses and restrictions on operations.

This enforcement action follows heightened regulatory scrutiny of Air India, particularly in the wake of last week’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash, which has intensified focus on operational compliance across the airline’s systems.