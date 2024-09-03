Live
Just In
Dhami pays tribute to statehood agitators for supreme sacrifice
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid tribute to statehood agitators killed in firing in Mussoorie on its 30th anniversary, saying statehood to Uttarakhand was a result of their “supreme sacrifice”.
Six statehood agitators died in Mussoorie on September 2, 1994 when the police opened fire at them while they were protesting against the police action in Khatima which had left seven persons dead.
While paying homage to those killed, Dhami took their names individually, saying they contributed to the creation of Uttarakhand with their blood.
Dhami described the Mussoorie firing incident as a “brutal act” of the government of undivided Uttar Pradesh to “supress a peaceful agitation”.
The Samajwadi Party was in power at that time in undivided Uttar Pradesh.
Those killed in Mussoorie firing incident included Belmati Chauhan, Hansa Dhanai, Balbir Singh, Rai Singh Bangari, Madan Mamgain and Dhanpat Singh.
Dhami said the state government is working to fulfil its commitment of building an Uttarakhand as envisioned by the statehood agitators.