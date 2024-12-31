Dhanu Jatra set for global spotlight

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to get international recognition for the annual Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh, the State government on Sunday said several measures, including allocation of an additional Rs 50 lakh, were taken by the administration.

“The much-celebrated Dhanu Jatra 2025 will be held in Bargarh district from January 3 to January 13, showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural herit-age and tradition,” State Culture Minister Surjyabanshi Suraj told reporters here.

Asserting that the State government is taking steps to ensure that the festival gets international recognition, the minister said, “The government has already allocated Rs 1 crore for the festival and another Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for live broadcasting of Dhanu Jatra, creating a dedicated website and other associated expenses.”

For the first time, arrangements have been made to live-stream the festival in major locations in Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, using LED screens, the minister said. “Around 170 artistes will receive a token honorarium of Rs 10,000 each.

Additionally, the National School of Drama will produce a documentary on Dhanu Jatra to showcase its cultural significance,” the minister added. “A dedicated expert committee will be formed to work towards obtaining UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Dhanu Jatra.

The government is also launching a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about the festival, including its history, venues and real-time GPS-enabled navigation for visitors,” he said.

During Dhanu Jatra, Bargarh town transforms into the mythical cities of Mathura and Gopapur, vividly reenacting episodes from Indian mythology, he said.

“The live broadcasting of the festi-val is timed with Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will enable a global audience to witness it and understand its cultural essence,” the minister said.