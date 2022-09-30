Dharavi redevelopment process to start in 3 months: Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has completed all the approvals for the much-delayed Dharavi redevelopment project and the tendering process will begin in three months, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

In his address at the Homethon Property Expo - organised by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), he said the biggest project of its kind undertaken by any government, the Dharavi redevelopment is poised to "change the face of Mumbai" forever.

Stressing on the importance of the realty sector, Fadnavis said that it employs nearly 20 per cent of the population and the government is taking proactive steps to boost it with certain concessions.

He added that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project will also have a major impact on moderating the realty prices in Mumbai and help developers opportunities to provide quality buildings there.

Earlier, the 3-day expo - inaugurated by Brand Ambassadors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh - kickstarted in the presence of NAREDCO state President Sandeep Runwal, national Vice-Chairman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and other top realtors.

Over 150 leading developers are showcasing 10,000 construction projects along with alluring offers to enable customers buy their dream homes, at the property expo happening on a massive scale for the first time in three years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The offers include properties ranging from affordable to premium to luxury properties giving consumers a wide range to choose under one roof with attractive offers, at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.