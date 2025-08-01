Dharmasthala: SIT recovers human remains at sixth point

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala has recovered skeletal remains at its sixth excavation site, prompting tightened security and careful evidence handling to prevent contamination or tampering.

The burial site, located in Dharmasthala village in Dakshina Kannada district, was identified by the complainant, whose petition triggered the investigation into what is feared to be a case of multiple unregistered human burials. The SIT, which was constituted by state authorities earlier this year, has since marked several suspected burial zones.

Authorities have now secured the sixth site with protective sheets to shield the area from rainfall and human interference. SIT officials said the precautions were aimed at preserving vital forensic evidence, especially in light of fears that water infiltration might damage the skeletal remains.

Sources within the SIT said the skeletal remains recovered at point number 6 will not be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) immediately. Instead, evidence from this site may be consolidated with material from two other identified locations and dispatched collectively for forensic analysis. The collection process at this site, in its final stages, was expected to be completed by the end of Thursday.

The case has stirred public attention across the coastal region and beyond, as families and activists demand clarity and accountability.