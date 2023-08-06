Dhenkanal: 2 villages included in crop diversification plan

Dhenkanal: The District Agriculture Committee, headed by Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi, has decided to include two villages with large lift irrigation projects, in crop diversification programme. Non-paddy cultivation will be promoted on 2,200 hectres of land in the two villages. The meeting was held at artisan Sadeibereni village conference hall on Thursday.

The two villages are Chhatia and Sardeipur. Non-paddy crops such as maize, grains and vegetables will be grown on 2,200 hectres. Besides crop diversification programme, the committee also discussed incentives for farmers. Seventeen NGOs in two clusters will extend support. This was stated by Chief District Agriculture Officer Jyotidipta Patnaik.

Eighteen projects were approved and will be undertaken in Mukhyamantri Udyog Yojana. KVK senior scientist and chief B Mohanty and district-level officers participated in the meeting.