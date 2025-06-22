Dhenkanal on path of progress: Swain

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal district is now on the path of progress as a development roadmap has been put in place for the last one year. Projects worth Rs 50,000 crore will be invested in the district. This was stated by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain while addressing a gathering during the closing ceremony of 7-day Vikas Mela at Pallishree Mela ground.

Swain said a sports complex and Mahima Gadi development projects to attract tourists will be set up in Dhenkanal.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the Chief Minister has already announced setting up of a medical college, Rs 120 crore for Baji Rout sports complex and Rs 30,000 crore for solar projects. The government has issued new ration cards for 15,144 people, he said, adding that this year the district has procured 17.25 lakh quintals of paddy, which is surplus.

In the Vikas Mela, 40 stalls were erected. The Mela focused on Dokra products, food processing , clothes and indigenous products. The ministers gave away prizes for traditional and indigenous products. Vikas Mela souvenir was released on the occasion.

Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra and Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay were present.