‘Dhoom’ at BJP office, gloom at SP-Congress office in Lucknow

It was 'Holi' and 'Diwali' -- all rolled into one at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow -- as party workers broke into early celebrations as the trends showed a clear victory for BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Party workers danced furiously to the beats of dhol while another set of workers went around hanging lights at the party office.

“Modi hain to mumkin hai’ was the chant across the party office and laddoos were distributed at the residences of ministers and legislators.

A pall of gloom descended at the Congress office where workers were seen trashing the state leaders.

“This is what happens when state leaders ignore grassroot workers. Gehlot and Kamal Nath should be asked to explain the results,” said a former party MLA.

A WhatsApp group run by disgruntled leaders in the Congress blamed the defeat on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘coterie’ that had played a key role in ticket distribution.

Even as TV channels played out the BJP’s victory in state polls, a statement by Acharya Pramod Krishnam was enough to instigate the Congress workers.

The Acharya said, “The defeat is the curse of Sanatan,” while reacting to the party’s defeat.

Congress workers retaliated by saying, “These are the kind of leaders who have been damaging the party with their uncalled-for statements.”

The Samajwadi Party office also wore a deserted look but some party workers at ‘bati-chokha’ stall outside could be heard blaming the debacle on the party’s strategy.

“The SP-Congress war in Madhya Pradesh did a lot of damage. Our leaders should do some rethinking, otherwise we will suffer more losses in the coming months,” said one while another added, “INDIA bloc has cracked up and the BJP will enjoy a free run in 2024.”

There was no official reaction from either SP or the Congress and their spokespersons had switched off their mobile phones.