Differences among RJD leaders over Sanatan Dharma

Patna : Differences of opinion seems to be cropping up regarding the Sanatana dharma ideology among the RJD leaders in Bihar with the party leaders coming up with contrasting remarks on the religion. Recently, leaders like Fateh Bahadur Singh, MLA of Dehri described Goddess Durga is an imaginary character.

While state Education Minister Professor Chandrashekher alleged that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav appealed to the people to study Ramayan and visit Ayodhya. Now, a question arises whether RJD is lacking strategy and policy to target opposition leaders.

On Sunday, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Tej Pratap Yadav, during an event in Chapra said: "People should read the Ramayana written by Valmiki and Tulsi Das and visit Ayodhya instead of walking in the parks. Lord Ram gives a message of equality. For him, no one is higher or lower in society."

"At present, some people are misleading the youths in the name of caste and religion. If the youth of today's generation would study the Dharma Shastra, they would not get misled. I urge people to say Sitaram instead of Jai Sri Ram. Through this, we can worship both Mata Sita and Lord Sri Ram. People should also take inspiration from the character of Hanuman as well," Yadav said.



His statement of Yadav came at a time when MLA of his party from Dehri Fateh Bahadur Singh on October 27 claimed Devi Durga is an imaginary character of a story. "She has no existence. She is a part of a fabricated story and has no truth." Singh also claimed that Mahisasur was his ancestor.



Fateh Bahadur Singh, also said that when British rulers attacked India, why did Durga -- who was considered as a goddess of three Lok (Mrityu Lok or earth, Patal Lok and Swarg Lok) -- not save the country from British rulers?



He also termed organising of Durga Puja events a "wasteful" expenditure. As per Valmiki Ramayan, Gautam Budh was the first to come here and then Lord Ram. Singh had also raised objections over the relation of Lord Shiva and goddess Durga.

Earlier, Chandrashekher, the education minister of Bihar had given statements against Ramchartimanas, bunch of thought and Manusmriti in January this year and said that these books spread hatred in the society.



Since then, he is regularly making statements against Ramcharitmanas and firm on his stand. On September 15, he compared few contents of Ramcharitmanas with Potassium Cyanide. Chandrashekher claimed that the holy book Ramcharitmanas has many good things but some poisonous things as well. He said that it is similar to how one serves 55 types of tasty cuisines and mix one potassium cyanide in it.