Digital exhibition of I&B Ministry based on ‘Jan Bhaagidari se Jan Kalyan’ concludes

Mahakumbh Nagar: During the Divya Bhaagidari Digital Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26, 2025, a digital exhibition titled "Jan Bhaagidari Se Jan Kalyan," organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the achievements, programs, policies, and public welfare schemes of the Government of India over the last decade were showcased.

This exhibition attracted many devotees and members of the general public from various parts of the country. Attendees received information about numerous public welfare schemes through interactive displays such as anamorphic walls, LED TV screens, LED walls, and holographic cylinders. The digital exhibition was open for public viewing from the beginning of the Maha Kumbh Mela and concluded on Mahashivratri, marking the last holy dip.

The exhibition provided interesting insights into several initiatives, including the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, Namo Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, Waves, the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, the Mudra Scheme, the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, Digital India, the Prime Minister Housing Scheme, Vidyanjali, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Skill India, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the Prime Minister Ujjwala Scheme, the Har Ghar Jal Scheme, the Prime Minister Skill Development Mission, the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister Swanidhi Scheme, the three new laws of independent India, the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, and various schemes aimed at women's empowerment, along with the story of Samudra Manthan.

Many common citizens, along with prominent personalities visited the exhibition. Dignitaries included Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau; Shri Yogesh Baweja, Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication; Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General of All India Radio; Trupti Gurha, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and several Additional Directors General. Media delegations from states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and various North Eastern States attended and appreciated the digital exhibition set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Alongside the digital exhibition, folk and classical performances from different regions of Uttar Pradesh were showcased during the entire Maha Kumbh Mela period, featuring over 200 message-oriented cultural programs under the supervision of Shri Jai Singh, Regional Publicity Officer, Lucknow.