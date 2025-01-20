Dipali move to seek CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: The BJD leader, Dipali Das, on Sunday said she and her family will soon write to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a CBI probe into the murder of her father and former minister Naba Kishore Das.

Dipali Das, the former Jharsuguda MLA, stated this after Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the family of the former minister should make a formal complaint and give in writing for a CBI probe into the matter.

“We have already urged the Chief Minister for a CBI probe into the murder of our father. We will also write to the government in this regard,” she told reporters. The Crime Branch of Odisha Police probed into the killing of Naba Das and arrested a policeman in this connection.

Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by the policeman on January 29, 2023. He was a Cabinet minister and held the Health and Family Welfare portfolio in the previous Naveen Patnaik government.

“If the State government is sensitive to the matter and respects my late father without any self-interest, I must request the administration to order a CBI probe into the murder of our father. Our family will fully cooperate with the investigation,” Dipali said.

Her statement came a day after the State Forensic Science Laboratory revealed that multiple firearms were used in the murder of Naba Kishore Das. Dipali also claimed BJP leaders had alleged that her family did not appeal for a CBI probe into the murder of Das.

“Now I have made a demand. They want me and my family to lodge a written complaint. We are prepared for all, but they should go for a CBI probe,” she added.

Earlier, senior BJP MLA and former Leader of Opposition, Jaynarayan Mishra, had said that he had been demanding a CBI probe since the day of Das’s murder. “However, Das’s family members then remained silent and did not say a word on the Crime Branch investigation. The BJP government will certainly help the family if they make a formal complaint,” Mishra said.