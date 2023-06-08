'Diplomacy not ruled out in Kulbhushan Jadhav case': Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that the government has never ruled out diplomacy in the case of Indian national and former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who he said is being kept in captivity in Pakistan in violation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement, and also in case of eight Indians facing trial in Qatar.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that both were "exceptional situations" and therefore, the government has never ruled out diplomacy.

"It is in the DNA of this government to help Indians facing difficulties abroad, whether they are officials or students. And these are (referring to Jadhav and the trial of Indians held captive in Qatar) exceptional situations. We have never ruled out diplomacy," he said.

Referring to Jadhav's case, Jaishankar said that he was kidnapped by Pakistan and is being held in violation of the ICJ judgement.

On the Qatar issue, he said that three hearings have been conducted so far, and the government is giving support for legal representation to the captive Indian nationals, even though there is no clarity on charges against them.

Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian national who is on death row in Pakistan. He has been accused by Pakistan of carrying out espionage and sabotage activities against it at the behest of India's intelligence agencies.

India has denied the allegations.

His execution, however, was stayed by Pakistan after India filed an appeal against the judgement at the ICJ on May 18, 2017.

The court pronounced its verdict in the case on July 17, 2019, rejecting India's appeal for Jadhav's release and ordered Pakistan to suspend the execution.

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan would have to review the entire process of the trial and conviction of Jadhav and provide India with consular access.

Following the order, Islamabad granted consular access to Jadhav.

On September 2, 2019, Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia had met Jadhav at a Pakistani sub-jail.

Eight former Indian Navy officers, who were working for a private firm, were detained by the Qatari intelligence service in Doha last year.

However, the kingdom is yet to share the charges against them.

The former Indian Navy personnel who are currently undergoing a trial in Qatar reportedly have been charged with the offence of spying for Israel on the country's advanced submarines, as per reports.