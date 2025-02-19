Disparaging remarks on Maha Kumbh deliberate, planned: Sudhanshu Trivedi tears into INDIA bloc

New Delhi: Amid the uproar over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the Maha Kumbh, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday slammed her for causing a ‘deliberate’ insult to Sanatan Dharam and said that such disparaging remarks were not arbitrary but part of a deeper 'plot'.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, speaking to IANS, launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc over its repeated attempts to demean and denigrate the Hindu faith and listed out past instances of how various leaders of the alliance spoke ill about it.

“There is a constant attempt by Opposition parties to belittle the religious significance of Maha Kumbh. Mamata’s comment on Maha Kumbh is shameful and highly condemnable,” he said.

The West Bengal CM, while delivering an address in the Assembly had said that Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ because of "mismanagement and pampering of VIP culture" at the mega event.

The BJP MP also came down heavily on other parties of the INDIA bloc and claimed that there was a systematic attempt to inflict damage on the Hindu faith by showing it in poor light.

“Mallikarjun Kharge mocked the holy bath at Triveni Sangam. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav as well as RJD chief Lalu Yadav made derisive comments about the holy festival. Today, Mamata Banerjee is doing the same,” he pointed out.

“One after the other, the INDIA bloc leaders have been insulting the Maha Kumbh. This is nothing but their natural expression of hatred and dislike for the Hindu faith,” claimed the BJP MP.

He alleged that CM Mamata’s disregard for Hinduism, by dubbing Maha Kumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’, reflects the 'global conspiracy' of the INDIA bloc behind hurting Sanatan Dharam.

“They are the same parties who equated Hindu faith with diseases like Malaria, dengue and others. They have been spewing venom against Hinduism but the strength of Hinduism won’t be affected with this. People can see through their design and will ultimately reject their plot,” said the BJP spokesperson.