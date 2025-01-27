DJB refutes Kejriwal’s ‘poison in water’ allegation; explains seasonal ammonia fluctuations in Yamuna

New Delhi : The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has responded to claims made by former Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal who accused the Haryana government of releasing "poison" into the raw water flowing into the national capital.

He also referred to the issue as a case of "water terrorism" in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

DJB has categorically dismissed these allegations, stating, "These statements are factually incorrect, without any basis and misleading."

DJB stated that it regularly monitors the quality of incoming water and adjusts the supplies based on various water quality parameters.

According to the Board, ammonia levels in the Yamuna River naturally rise during the winter season, particularly between October and February.

The DJB clarified that its Water Treatment Plants are designed to treat ammonia levels up to 1 ppm (parts per million), and they can also manage ammonia concentrations between 2 and 2.5 ppm through a process of dilution using water from the Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub Branch (DSB).

The rise in ammonia levels, according to the DJB, is primarily caused by the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, compounded by lower water flow during the winter months, especially after the monsoon season.

"This year also, the ammonia started increasing from October month," the statement added, further explaining the current situation.

While ammonia levels in the river reached 6.5 ppm at Wazirabad pond, DJB noted that the treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal were still operational, although with a reduced capacity. Due to the high ammonia levels, production at these plants has been curtailed by about 15 to 20 per cent.

DJB reassured the public that such measures were routine and had been taken in past winters to maintain water quality.

The statement also highlighted that Haryana officials have been actively working to address the issue.

"Haryana officials have taken up a work to lay the pipeline at DD-6 in compliance to NGT orders so that the untreated sewage of DD-6 should not mix up with DD-8," it noted, which is expected to help mitigate the ammonia issue moving forward.

The DJB further stated that recent samples checked upstream of Wazirabad Pond indicated a downward trend in ammonia levels, and the situation was expected to improve in the coming days. Once the ammonia levels decrease, the production at the water treatment plants will be normalised.

DJB also expressed concern about the impact of the allegations, stating that false claims such as these contribute to fear-mongering among Delhi residents and harm the relationship between Delhi and Haryana.

"Given that this matter is likely to affect inter-state relations, these facts may be brought to the attention of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor in terms of the Transaction of Business Rules," the statement added.

The DJB also attached ammonia level data for December 2024 and January 2025, showing fluctuating ammonia concentrations, and reassured the public that the situation was being closely monitored.