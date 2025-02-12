DMK student wing to launch 'rationalist campaign' in TN

Chennai: The Student Wing of the DMK has announced a statewide "rationalist campaign" among students in Tamil Nadu to counter what it calls the BJP-led Union government’s attempt to “saffronise” education.

DMK Student Wing State Secretary and Kancheepuram MLA, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, condemned the BJP’s alleged efforts to infuse “communal ideology” into the education system.

He said that the student wing would take proactive measures to promote rationalist thought and counter the “unscientific and communal agenda” of the BJP.

Ezhilarasan accused the BJP of trying to impose religious ideology on Tamil Nadu’s education system, which he said has historically been shaped by the rationalists leaders such as Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and now Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He further criticised the Union government for prioritising religious narratives in education instead of focusing on global advancements in fields like Artificial Intelligence.

The DMK leader also accused the BJP of using cultural events like the Kasi Tamil Sangamam to instil casteist and communal sentiments among students.

He alleged that the initiative, which aims to reconnect Tamil Nadu with Varanasi (Kasi), is being misused to propagate religious ideology under the guise of cultural exchange.

Ezhilarasan specifically criticised the recent involvement of students from Classes IV to VIII in a rally organised as part of Kasi Tamil Sangamam. He claimed that the BJP is attempting to divide students along religious lines and accused the party of implementing a “Hindutva political action plan” under the pretext of promoting nationalism.

The controversy over education policy comes amid an ongoing political row regarding Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi had previously likened Sanatana Dharma to “diseases such as dengue, malaria, and coronavirus”, arguing that it must be “eradicated” rather than merely opposed.

He stated that eliminating Sanatana Dharma would also put an end to untouchability and caste-based discrimination.

His comments sparked nationwide controversy, with BJP leaders accusing him of calling for “Hindu genocide.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged in a tweet that Udhayanidhi was advocating the eradication of Hinduism, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of India’s population.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in on the matter, accusing Udhayanidhi of promoting a dangerous narrative against the Hindu community.

The debate over these remarks continues to fuel political tensions between the DMK and BJP at both the state and national levels.



