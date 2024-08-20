Live
- MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
- Voter List Revision Should Be Conducted Diligently - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Here is all about Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh
- Sensex closes up 378 points, bank shares lead the rally
- Cong slams BJP on lateral entry issue, Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back
- Virender Sehwag on 'Brands of Tomorrow': 'Indian founders are reshaping their narrative'
- South Korea: Democratic Party claims presidential office interference in probe into drug-smuggling scheme
- Rahul evades question on Kolkata horror during visit to LS constituency; BJP bristles
- Medical Students Protest in the Sun in Front of Medical College
- Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital
Just In
Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital
- A 20-year-old Dalit nurse in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage in a private hospital.
- The incident, reported by the nurse's father, led to the arrest of three individuals, including the doctor.
A 20-year-old Dalit nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital. According to a complaint filed by the nurse's father, the incident took place on the night of August 17-18, while she was on duty.
On August 17, the nurse reported for her night shift at 7 pm. Later that evening, a fellow nurse, identified as Mehnaz, directed her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room. When she refused, Mehnaz and a ward boy named Junaid forcefully took her to a room on the hospital's top floor, locking her inside. According to the complaint, Dr. Shahnawaz entered the room, locked it from the inside, and raped her. He allegedly threatened her life and made casteist remarks during the assault.
Following the complaint, Moradabad Police registered an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act and arrested the three accused. Moradabad’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Sandeep Kumar Meena, confirmed that the case was registered, the suspects were arrested, and the hospital has been sealed pending investigation. The nurse's father, who demanded the death penalty for the accused, revealed that his daughter had been working at the hospital for the past ten months without receiving any salary, only travel expenses.