Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital

A 20-year-old Dalit nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital. According to a complaint filed by the nurse's father, the incident took place on the night of August 17-18, while she was on duty.



On August 17, the nurse reported for her night shift at 7 pm. Later that evening, a fellow nurse, identified as Mehnaz, directed her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room. When she refused, Mehnaz and a ward boy named Junaid forcefully took her to a room on the hospital's top floor, locking her inside. According to the complaint, Dr. Shahnawaz entered the room, locked it from the inside, and raped her. He allegedly threatened her life and made casteist remarks during the assault.

Following the complaint, Moradabad Police registered an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act and arrested the three accused. Moradabad’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Sandeep Kumar Meena, confirmed that the case was registered, the suspects were arrested, and the hospital has been sealed pending investigation. The nurse's father, who demanded the death penalty for the accused, revealed that his daughter had been working at the hospital for the past ten months without receiving any salary, only travel expenses.