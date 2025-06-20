Doctor at Dharmasala CHC suspended

Jajpur: A doctor deployed at Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jajpur district has been placed under suspension for allegedly directing patients to procure medicines from private outlets. The suspension order was issued by the Health and Family Welfare department after the violation came to its notice.

The doctor has been identified as Hemanta Kumar Maharana. Earlier, Dr Maharana was posted at Korei CHC. But he was deputed to Dharmasala CHC from Korei CHC three months ago. During this time, he reportedly advised patients coming to the hospital to purchase medicines from private outlets instead of using those available at the health centre.

The matter came to light during the recent visit by Health Secretary Aswathy S to Dharmasala medical facility following the outbreak of diarrhoea in Dharmasala on Monday. Following the inspection, action was taken against the doctor.

Dr Maharana has been directed to stay at the district headquarters hospital. He has also been restricted from leaving the station without prior permission from higher officials.