Doctor dies in accident in Bhubaneswar

Doctor dies in accident in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: A young doctor died in a road accident at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar. The 28-year-old doctor, Amit Kumar Bisoyi, a native of Berhampur, was working at a private hospital here.

The accident took place at around 1 am on Sunday when Amit was returning home in his car after duty. He suddenly lost control of the vehicle at Bomikhal and crashed into a road divider. Locals rushed him to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Amit’s body was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Sunday.

