Live
- 'I want euthanasia', says visually-challenged ex-DU teacher after losing job
- Manipur CM holds meeting to discuss fencing on stretches of India-Myanmar borders
- 2nd ODI: Gill and Iyer centuries; Suryakumar and Rahul fifties propel India to mammoth 399/5 against Australia
- 80 per cent cybercrimes from 10 districts; Bharatpur new Jamtara: Study
- 6th Edition of Japan Day - Japan Career Fair and 1st edition of Japan Week 2023 concluded at IIT Hyderabad
- NASA's first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth after release from spacecraft
- One big holiday a year was pre-pandemic thing, tourists now prefer multiple breaks: Fortune Hotels MD Samir MC By Manik Gupta
- Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil meets Yediyurappa
- Govt considers giving financial creditor status to insurers issuing surety bond during resolution
- Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Just In
Doctor dies in accident in Bhubaneswar
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: A young doctor died in a road accident at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar. The 28-year-old doctor, Amit Kumar Bisoyi, a native of Berhampur, was...
Bhubaneswar: A young doctor died in a road accident at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar. The 28-year-old doctor, Amit Kumar Bisoyi, a native of Berhampur, was working at a private hospital here.
The accident took place at around 1 am on Sunday when Amit was returning home in his car after duty. He suddenly lost control of the vehicle at Bomikhal and crashed into a road divider. Locals rushed him to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Amit’s body was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Sunday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS