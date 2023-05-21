Doctor In Delhi Scammed For A Whopping Amount Of 4.5 Crores

A female doctor has been the victim of one of the "biggest" cyber frauds ever reported in the national capital when she was scammed of 4.5 crore. The fraudsters pretended to be representatives of several organisations. According to reports, the fraudulent scam was carried out using deceptive Skype calls in which the victim was made to feel as though she had committed a serious crime, leading to threats of imprisonment.



An official statement given on Saturday mentioned that in response to a charge of cybercrime made by a 34-year-old woman named Poonam Rajput, the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has opened an investigation. The victim's complaint claims that a number of people impersonating representatives from various agencies, including the Andheri Police Station in Mumbai, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the customs division, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and even a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), were involved in the scam.

According to the police, the woman first spoke with the cybercrime investigators on May 5. Later, the police have filed a complaint under many sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the victim's statements.

The incident started when the victim got a call saying that her FedEx shipment had been intercepted because it included 140 grammes of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), along with her passport, financial records, and shoes. The dishonest caller stated that the package had been sent from Mumbai to Taiwan on April 21.

The con artists then convinced the victim that she needed to liquidate her fixed deposits in order for them to be seized and verified.

According to the authorities, the victim's Know Your Customer (KYC) data was breached, allowing the cyber gang to use the stolen information to create 23 bogus accounts. These accounts were connected to some money-laundering schemes.

The victim was duped into thinking that because the money was thought to be the results of illegal activity, it needed to be transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for verification. The victim was given the assurance by the con artists that she would receive her money back after the verification was finished.

The scammers even included a complaint on the official letterhead of the Mumbai Police in a letter they claimed to have written from the RBI in order to reinforce their scheme.