Doctor rape-murder: Mamata defends Kolkata Police a day after HC orders CBI probe

Kolkata: A day after the Calcutta High Court questioned Kolkata Police over its investigation into the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here last week, and handed over the probe into the matter to the CBI, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday defended the city's police department, describing it "one of the best in the country".

"Previously, I gave time to Kolkata Police till Sunday to complete the investigation, since a minimum time is required for completing an investigation. But that time could not be allotted because of the development at the high court. To me, Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police are the best police forces in the country," the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme ahead of the Independence Day at Behala in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday.

Claiming that a "negative propaganda is going on in the social media" over the R.G. Kar incident, the Chief Minister announced a counter-propaganda programme by Trinamool Congress to counter such negative narratives, which according to her has been scripted by the BJP and the CPI-M.

"On August 17, there will be rallies throughout the state against this conspiracy and negative propaganda. On August 18, there will be demonstrations at every block in the state. On August 19, there will be no such programme because of the Raksha Bandhan festival. On August 20, again we will have some programmes whose details will be announced later," CM Banerjee said.

She also said that the investigation into the R.G. Kar case should ensure that no innocent person is booked.

She also appealed to the protesting junior doctors to resume normal operations at the state-run hospitals.

"I appeal to the doctors, to stand by people. Already, three persons have died without treatment. Already, five days have passed. So I request you to get back to treating people, which is your duty. Previously, the state health secretary had issued an appeal. Now, I am appealing to all of you," the Chief Minister said.